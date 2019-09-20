Kim Kardashian delayed North's delivery to get her nails done

Kim Kardashian surprised everyone by revealing what she did before welcoming her first child, North West, in 2013. According to People, the makeup mogul recalled that before arriving at the hospital and delivering her first child, North, in June she decided to make a few pit stops.

"I go -- I need a McGriddle at McDonald's," the reality star recalled on an episode of her close friend Jonathan Cheban's new podcast, 'FoodGod: OMFG.' She also recollected how she had asked Cheban -- "Do you mind driving me to get a bikini wax?'" -- that day. The famous TV personality noted that Kardashian "couldn't move" the day she was scheduled to give birth. "I had to actually like squeeze her inside of the car and pull her out to get this wax," he said.

"And then afterward we go to get a McGriddle in McDonald's, and we're racing so fast," the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said as Cheban noted that they were being followed by paparazzi in the car. "It was so crazy," she continued. "So we're racing trying to like to ditch them, and then at that moment I get the call saying, Hey you have preeclampsia you have to deliver right now."

Preeclampsia makes pregnant women have high blood pressure and typically results in the swelling of feet, legs, and hands, People reported while quoting WebMD. "I remember the exact day," Cheban said. "Because I dropped you off, and I had a meeting. And I left for like 3 hours and in that time, you ended up getting to the hospital. Like literally because I had dropped you off after the wax had happened that day and then it turned into pandemonium."

The 'Deep in the Valley' actor then remembered that after she returned home, her doctors called her and insisted she needed to deliver. However, but the reality star was not ready to do so. "My nails were dark," she said. "It was when I was still in my Linkin Park after-dark phase with my Burgundy nails. And I was like, No, no, no, I'm having a girl like I really need a nice light pink nail for delivery. So I told the doctor, Are you sure I have to deliver right now, can you give me like two hours? And he was like, Fine meet me in two hours." (ANI)

