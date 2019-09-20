'Big Bang Theory' alums Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik team-up for comedy series

'Big Bang Theory' stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are reuniting for a multi-cam comedy series 'Carla' at Fox. Bialik will play the titular character, Carla, a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want and still be happy. That is the reason she spent the money her parents saved for her wedding to open a cafe, reported Variety.

'Carla' is based 'Miranda' - on the sitcom which was created by Miranda Hart, who was also in front of the camera in the comedy. Darlene Hunt will write and serve as executive producer. Both Bialik and Parsons are currently set up at WBTV under overall deals, as the studio previously produced 'The Big Bang Theory'.

In a statement, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn describes "Carla" as a "big, broad" multicamera comedy with "a strong female point of view." He called it "a project with great potential that could become the centerpiece of our comedy slate - and Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to Fox Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation."

News of the series commitment comes just days after it was announced that all 12 seasons of 'Big Bang Theory' will stream exclusively on the Warner Media streaming service, HBO Max, when it launches next spring. The show 'Carla' is currently expected to launch in 2020. (ANI)

Also Read: 'Big Bang Theory' stars Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik reunite for Fox comedy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)