Nina Dobrev spotted kissing Grant Mellon in Hawaii, Couple captured in PDA-filled romance

Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon are still loving birds! Ian Somerhalder's former love is once again spotted with her beau smooching each other at a beach.

Nina Dobrev, who was spotted multiple times with Grant Mellon having romance, once again showered her PDA-filled romance with him while hitting the beach. The beautiful couple recently escaped to Hawaii for Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's Maui wedding.

Many viewers fixed their gaze including the photographers when Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon gave a blast by kissing each other and playing volleyball. One of the most attractive snap came up showing her sitting on her shoulders. She was seen in light pink lingerie with her boyfriend and later returning to the beach and soaking up in the sun rays wearing a yellow-colored lingerie.

Grant Mellon and Nina Dobrev were first linked together in February. The initially-rumored couple were in France's Cannes in May this year. The previous lover of Ian Somerhalder was seen holding hand with him while leaving La Guerite restaurant after taking a meal. Their relationship was revealed after they were publicly seen at Super Bowl parties. They initially kept their romance off from social media but planned to go big when confirming their relationship.

Recently, The Vampire Diaries actress took to Instagram to show her highly toned bikini body. Her recent post on Vampire Diaries has also started fetching immense comments from her global fans. "Gratitude and love to each and every one of you," she added. "It's bittersweet."

