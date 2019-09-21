Supriyo takes auto to beat Mumbai traffic, sings Kishore Kumar

Union minister Babul Supriyo has posted a video in which he is seen taking an autorickshaw ride in Mumbai after his official car got stuck in traffic jam. In the clip posted on Twitter on September 17, Supriyo said as his car got held up in traffic, he used the "opportunity" to travel in an autorickshaw.

"My official car is stuck in jam. I am using the opportunity to sit in an auto in Mumbai, reminiscing the past, the city where I struggled several times in an auto. It is a very nostalgic feeling and it is really making me feel very good," he posted. Supriyo said the first time he sat in an autorickshaw in Mumbai was in 1992, and that he is "thoroughly enjoying" the ride.

The singer said the only song which comes to his mind is Kishore Kumar's hit "Main Hoon Ghoda, Yeh Hai Gaadi, Meri Rickshaw Sabse Nirali", which the minister sang for his Twitter audience. "It's a unique experience, trust me. A rickshaw in Mumbai is fantastic," the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change added..

