Canada picks 'Antigone' for International Feature Film category Oscar

Refugee family drama "Antigone", by writer-director Sophie Deraspe, is Canada's official entry for the International Feature Film category Oscar. The French-language film is an adaptation of classic Greek play of the same name written by Sophocles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film focuses on a young woman, Antigone, whose life as a Canadian refugee and immigrant is turned upside down when one of her brothers is wrongfully gunned down during a drug arrest, and another is taken into custody. "Bringing 'Antigone' to the Oscar race is not only a huge honor. It's also a way for me to highlight the values of empathy, artistry, and integrity, which Canadian films exemplify so well," Deraspe said in a statement.

The film stars Nahema Ricci, Nour Belkhiria, Rawad El-Zein, Rachida Oussaada, Antoine Desrochers, Paul Doucet, and Nathalie Tanous. The 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on February 9, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)