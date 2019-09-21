International Development News
Will Smith's 'Bright 2' on Netflix delayed

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 21-09-2019 15:52 IST
David Ayer's "Bright 2", featuring Will Smith is in the lead, is getting delayed because of the Hollwyood star's busy schedule. Lucy Fry, who played Tikka the elf in the first movie, revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com that the sequel was suppose to get into production earlier this year.

"We were going to do it this year, and then it didn't happen because of Will's schedule. And I really hope they do another one because I had so much fun making that movie. So, I just hope we get to do it again," she said. Asked if production on the sequel will soon be rescheduled, the actor said, "No, I don't know. I'm sorry! I wish I did know."

The sequel to the orc and fairy-filled cop movie will be written by Evan Spiliotopoulos. "Bright" premiered on Netflix last year in "December".

