People News Roundup: F1 leader Hamilton no longer a follower on Instagram

F1 leader Hamilton no longer a follower on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton leads the way in Formula One and the Mercedes driver is not a follower on social media platform Instagram either after changing his routine. The Briton told reporters on Thursday that a decision to delete all the accounts he follows had made a significant difference to his life.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Ivanka Trump attend designer's Rome wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined an array of celebrities on Friday for the glitzy wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at a 17th century Italian villa overlooking the city of Rome. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner flew in from the United States to join the other A-listers who included singer Katy Perry, her partner Orlando Bloom, British TV host James Corden and Harry's cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

