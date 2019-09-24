Maha CM hails Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke award

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday congratulated film actor Amitabh Bachchan on being selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Fadnavis also said Maharashtra saluted him for his legendary contribution towards Indian cinema.

"Many many congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji for being selected for the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward ! Maharashtra salutes you for your great and legendary contribution to the Indian cinema! @SrBachchan," Fadnavis tweeted. The 76-year-old screen icon, who rose to stardom with his 'angry young man' persona capturing the anger of the young generation in the 1970s with films such as "Zanjeer", "Deewar" and "Sholay", continues to be a force to reckon with in Indian cinema.

In a career spanning five decades, Bachchan has given memorable performances and is a four-time National Film Award winner..

