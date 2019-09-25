Prosenjit Chatterjee to team up with Jaya Ahsan for 'Robibar'

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee is teaming up with popular Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan for National Award-winning director Atanu Ghosh's next film 'Robibar'. Chatterjee told PTI on Tuesday that he is very happy to work with a brilliant actress like Ahsan for the first time.

"Jaya is a mature acress. Both of us had been expressing a desire to work together in a Bengali film for quite some time...happy that it will materialise in a work, helmed by a sensitive director like Atanu Ghosh, who had extracted nuanced performances from the cast of 'Mayurakshi'," Chatterjee said. While 'Robibar' is Jaya Ahsan's second film with Ghosh having worked in his 'Binisutoy', Prosenjit Chatterjee had acted in the director's 'Mayurakshi' which also starred Soumitra Chatterjee. 'Mayurakshi' was adjudged as the Best Bengali Film at the 65th National Film Awards in 2017.

Mentioning that Ahsan, the 'Rajkahini' and 'Bisorjon' actress, used to often 'complain' to Chatterjee that she had not worked with him as a co-star, the actor said, "I used to tell her let's wait for the right project." Ahsan, a popular name in Bangladesh, had debuted in the Indian film industry in Arindam Sil's 'Abarto' and then acted in a number of films by veteran directors such as Srijit Mukherji and Kaushik Ganguly. "I told her, since long I have stopped doing typical hero-centric films. Now, I do films having a different content. So I think, at last both of us are doing a film which will satiate our craving for good and sensible roles," Chatterjee said.

Talking about 'Robibar', he said "It is a different kind of movie, a tale of relations, of ties. The movie is a story about how two people meet on a Sunday, following which a new journey unfolds." Expressing hope that the film, despite having a different content, will be liked by the audience, Chatterjee said, "The narration and script of Atanu (Ghosh) has that unique touch that will be appreciated by a cross-section of the audience." Ghosh, who had directed sensitive films like 'Angshumaner Chhobi', 'Ek Phali Rod' and 'Rupkatha Noy', said, "I have always explored different layers of human mind in my films." In the just-completed film 'Binisutoy', starring Ahsan and Ritwik Chakarborty and now in 'Robibar', "both these movies depict a different bonding between individuals, the kind I had not explored so far." PTI SUS MM MM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)