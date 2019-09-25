Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill returning for 'Jurassic World 3'

Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill are heading back to the world of dinosaurs with "Jurassic World 3". The actors, who starred in the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy in 1993, will reprise their roles in the third installment of the "Jurassic World" franchise.

Dern returns as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Neill as Dr. Alan Grant. Goldblum, who made his comeback as Dr. Ian Malcolm to the franchise with the second chapter, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", is also set to reprise his role.

Colin Trevorrow is returning to direct the film from Universal Pictures and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also coming back for the threequel.

Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce. Emily Carmichael shares screenplay credits on "Jurassic World 3" with Trevorrow.

