What The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 can unravel, Know more on wooden structures

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is just 39 days away from us. Many speculations and spoilers have already surfaced over the Internet on the discovery of Money Pit and other valuable items including the reasons behind elongation of the number of episodes. Now fans are passionately waiting to see what the Lagina brothers-led team have in their store this time.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is set to be aired in November this year. Fans are excited to know that the upcoming season will focus on H8 shaft. The eyewitnesses have already seen the team digging pieces of machinery and vehicles and they reportedly found a 170-ft deep underground man-made chamber that is expected to take to the Money Pit.

The return of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 was teased in a preview over social networking sites. The clip showed eerie image of the swamp while the crew continued was shown continue to digging. As the team found many 'leads' in Season 6, they will be exploring in the swamp in the upcoming season. Rumors claim that the Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina have discovered more interesting pieces that have not be shown on the television yet.

On the other hand, the metal detecting expert, Gray Drayton was noticed in the area, as reminded by EconoTimes. Many fans are on the opinion that the team has found something underneath the waters or the ground surrounding the swamp. This mystery is highly expected to be solved in the imminent season.

The previously discovered wooden structures are believed to have created a way to the Money Pit. The wood was tested to be from 1700s. The team is yet to dig more in the upcoming season.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is scheduled to hit the small screens on November 5, 2019. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.