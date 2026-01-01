Left Menu

Axis Max Life Introduces High Growth Fund II for Midcap Investors

Axis Max Life Insurance has introduced the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II, aimed at offering long-term capital appreciation through investments in midcap companies. The fund, open from December 31, 2025, to January 15, 2026, targets investors with a high-risk appetite, providing robust opportunities for wealth creation.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 11:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, recently rebranded from Max Life Insurance, has launched the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II. This midcap-focused equity fund is designed to harness India's structural growth potential, offering investors volatile yet promising opportunities for long-term wealth creation through select ULIP products.

This new initiative aims at capturing the potential of India's midcap market, offering immense growth prospects. Sachin Bajaj, Executive VP and CIO of Axis Max Life, emphasized the fund's dual focus on delivering a safe investment environment alongside market-linked capital growth, promising comprehensive solutions for discerning investors.

The High Growth Fund II, benchmarked against the Nifty Midcap Free Float 100 Index, is tailored for those with a propensity for high-risk, aiming for capital appreciation. Axis Max Life will apply its rigorous research processes and a robust management framework, drawing from over 350 listed stocks to ensure high-conviction investment opportunities.

