Controversy Looms Over Thane Election Nominations

The Opposition has raised serious allegations against election officials, accusing them of partisanship during the scrutiny of nomination papers for the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. According to the leaders, some candidates' documents were unjustly rejected.

Key figures from opposition groups, including Rajan Vichare of Shiv Sena (UBT), Avinash Jadhav of MNS, and Jitendra Awhad of NCP, convened a media briefing to criticize the returning officer's actions, especially in the Wagle Estate area, suggesting bias against certain candidates.

The controversy extends beyond Thane, with election-related tensions also reported in Mumbra and Navi Mumbai, as well as the Bhiwandi-Nizampur zone, highlighting issues from document discrepancies to affiliation disputes, casting a shadow over the elections scheduled on January 15.