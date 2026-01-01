Left Menu

Rajasthan Temples Witness Massive New Year Devotee Influx

On January 1, 2026, temples across Rajasthan saw a massive influx of devotees seeking blessings for the New Year. Major temples in Jaipur, Sikar, and Chittorgarh experienced long queues from early morning, prompting elaborate security and traffic arrangements. Over 1.5 lakh visitors are expected at major shrines.

Jaipur | Updated: 01-01-2026
On the first day of 2026, large crowds gathered at major temples across Rajasthan to offer prayers and seek blessings for the New Year. Officials noted significant turnouts at popular sites in Jaipur, Sikar, and Chittorgarh, among other districts.

The Govind Devji and Moti Doongri Ganesh temples in Jaipur experienced heavy morning traffic, with devotees lining up as early as 4 am. Traffic congestion was reported around Badi Chaupar, as vehicles flooded the area en route to temples.

In response to the crowds, elaborate security measures were implemented. A significant area between Ringas and Khatu was declared a no-vehicle zone until January 2 to accommodate the flow of over 1.5 lakh visitors expected at temples like Khatu Shyamji in Sikar.

