International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Diddy shares cryptic messages after his ex-girlfriend Cassie wed Alex Fine

Looks like rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy is trying to forget his ex-girlfriend Cassie who recently tied the knot with Alex Fine.

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 27-09-2019 04:43 IST
Diddy shares cryptic messages after his ex-girlfriend Cassie wed Alex Fine

Rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy. Image Credit: ANI

Looks like rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy is trying to forget his ex-girlfriend Cassie who recently tied the knot with Alex Fine. The rapper posted a cryptic message as soon as the news of his ex marriage broke who he dated on and off for a decade.

"Keep Going. I've got you. - The Universe," read the rapper's Instagram post on Thursday. The 33-year-old songstress and Fine, are also expecting their first child together. Fine proposed Cassie in August, reported Page Six.

When Cassie announced the news, Diddy sent his regards. "Congratulations @Cassie and Alex," he captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram. "I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless."

Cassie and Diddy called it quits last October. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : rapper child couple songstress
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019