Amitabh's professionalism is worth compiling in a book: Priyanka Chopra

Wishes have been pouring in for Amitabh Bachchan, from Bollywood celebrities since the announcement was made that he has been selected as the recipient of Dada Saheb Phalke award. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, who are currently busy promoting their upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink', also wished the 'Sadi Ke Mahanayak' Amitabh Bachchan for being selected for India's highest award in cinema.

The 'Desi Girl' Priyanka said that Amitabh's professionalism is worth compiling in a book. Speaking to ANI, Priyanka who has worked with the veteran star in films like 'Waqt: The Race Against Time' and 'God Tussi Great Ho' said, "Amit ji is a great legend and anyone who steps in the industry aspires to work with him, meet him or in fact imitate him. His professionalism and personality are such that it's worth compiling in a book. The kind of characters he chose and opt, to play makes him even the more deserving for the award. I wonder that he should have got the award by now, I don't know what made it so long for people to give him."

Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf, who were also present here to promote their upcoming flick also expressed their happiness over Amitabh being selected for the award. Farhan, who was appreciated for his work with Bollywood's 'Shehenshah' in 'Wazir' said that veteran actor Amitabh is the most deserving person for this prestigious award and expressed happiness of sharing the release date of the forthcoming film with his birthday.

He told ANI, "He is the most deserving candidate for this award and if there is some other award that can be given to him, I am sure he deserves that also. And the happiest thing for me is that our film is releasing on October 11 which is also his birth date, so its double celebrations for us." Shonali Bose's directorial 'The Sky is Pink' is an incredible love story of a couple spanning 25 years which is narrated through the lens of their teenage daughter - Aisha (Zaira Wasim).

Aisha becomes a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. The upcoming movie was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13 and will hit the big screens on October 11.

'The Sky Is Pink' marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. (ANI)

