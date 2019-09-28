International Development News
Michael Sheen, Anna Lundberg welcome first child together

PTI London
Updated: 28-09-2019 09:53 IST
"Good Omens" star Michael Sheen and actor girlfriend Anna Lundberg are proud parents to a baby girl. According to People magazine, the couple have welcomed their first child together.

Although they are yet to officially announce the birth, reports say they welcomed a baby girl. Sheen teased their child's birth on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Nobody, not even the rain, has such small hands – E E Cummings," he shared. This is a second child for Sheen, who also shares daughter Lily (20) with former partner, actor Kate Beckinsale.

He announced their pregnancy in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

