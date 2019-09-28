Michael Sheen, Anna Lundberg welcome first child together

"Good Omens" star Michael Sheen and actor girlfriend Anna Lundberg are proud parents to a baby girl. According to People magazine, the couple have welcomed their first child together.

Although they are yet to officially announce the birth, reports say they welcomed a baby girl. Sheen teased their child's birth on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Nobody, not even the rain, has such small hands – E E Cummings," he shared. This is a second child for Sheen, who also shares daughter Lily (20) with former partner, actor Kate Beckinsale.

He announced their pregnancy in July.

