Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart join 'Mare of Easttown'

HBO is adding the cast to Kate Winslet's "Mare of Easttown". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny and David Denman have joined the limited series.

Winslet, who is also attached as executive producer, will portray Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder. Nicholson will play Lori Ross, Mare's childhood best friend, whereas Smart stars in the role of Mare's mother.

Rice is set to portray play Siobhan, the daughter of Mare and Frank, to be played by Denman. Peters will feature as Colin Zabel, a county detective called in to help with the investigation, much to Mare's dislike.

Spaeny will play Erin McMenamin, a lonely teen who lives with her volatile father. "Mare of Easttown" has been created by Brad Ingelsby and he will also serve as the showrunner.

Gavin O'Connor will direct all episodes of the series. Ingelsby, O'Connor, Gordon Gray, Paul Lee, and Mark Roybal will also executive produce the project.

