Ruby Rose undergoes emergency surgery after stunt injury

Ruby Rose has revealed she needed to undergo an emergency surgery two months ago after she suffered a serious injury risking paralysis. The "Batwoman" actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

"To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck... A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralysed... "I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms..." Rose wrote.

The "Orange is the New Black" star thanked her doctor for "allowing me to keep working and doing what I love". "I am forever in your debt," shew added.

Rose also shared the details in an Instagram video. The actor will be seen playing Batwoman in eponymous series set at The CW. It will be the first TV series focused on an LGBT superhero.

"Batwoman" premieres October 6.

