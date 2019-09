Entertainment News Roundup: Givenchy revisits the 1990s at Paris Fashion Week; Jose Jose, one of Mexico's most-loved voices, dies at 71

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Two U.S. movie theater chains ban masks at screenings of 'Joker'

The Landmark Theaters chain will ban costumes and masks for moviegoers during screenings of the film "Joker" , it said on Thursday, following concerns expressed by families involved in a 2012 mass shooting during a Batman film in Colorado. The Los Angeles-based chain, which runs 52 theaters in 27 markets, said it wanted customers to enjoy the film as a "cinematic achievement."

Sustainable fashion to the fore at Stella McCartney's Paris show

Stella McCartney on Monday unveiled her first collection since linking up with the French luxury group LVMH, showing fluid dresses, wide-legged pants and floral prints that she said were the most sustainable clothes she had made. With her father, ex-Beatle Paul McCartney, in the audience, the British designer held her Paris Fashion Week show in the Palais Garnier, the ornate home of the Paris National Opera.

Jose Jose, one of Mexico's most-loved voices, dies at 71

Mexican singer Jose Jose, whose powerful, romantic ballads captivated Latin America for more than half a century, died on Saturday. Mexico's Culture Ministry expressed its condolences in a statement, calling Jose Jose, whose real name was Jose Romulo Sosa Ortiz, "one of Mexico's most loved voices."

Givenchy revisits the 1990s at Paris Fashion Week

The Givenchy collection for Spring/Summer 2020, unveiled as part of Paris Fashion Week, channeled the mood of Paris and New York of the 1990s, mixing romantic floral dress and distressed-look denim. Clare Waight Keller, designer at the LVMH -owned French couture house since 2017, unveiled her latest collection entitled "NY PARIS 1993" on Sunday in a minimalist space with a rap music soundtrack.

Jerry Seinfeld defeats lawsuit claiming he stole 'Comedians in Cars'

Jerry Seinfeld has defeated a lawsuit claiming he stole the Netflix hit "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" from a former colleague who said he had pitched the idea for the show a decade before its debut. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Monday said Christian Charles took too long to sue, having waited six years to file his lawsuit after Seinfeld had in 2012 rejected his copyright claim.

The statute of limitations was three years. Box Office: 'Abominable' Climbs to No. 1 With $20.8 Million, 'Judy' Hits High Note

"Abominable" towered over the box office this weekend as Universal and DreamWorks' animated adventure debuted to $20.85 million in North America and $29.7 million worldwide. The PG movie benefited as one of the few offerings at multiplexes catering to family crowds and marked the best opening of the year for an original animated film.

