Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Meghan Markle files legal claim against newspaper over letter publication

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has started legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was "unlawful". Schillings, the law firm, described the publication as part of a "campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband. Sustainable fashion to the fore at Stella McCartney's Paris show

Stella McCartney on Monday unveiled her first collection since linking up with the French luxury group LVMH, showing fluid dresses, wide-legged pants and floral prints that she said were the most sustainable clothes she had made. With her father, ex-Beatle Paul McCartney, in the audience, the British designer held her Paris Fashion Week show in the Palais Garnier, the ornate home of the Paris National Opera. U.S. opera singer Jessye Norman dies at 74

American opera singer Jessye Norman died on Tuesday at the age of 74, her family said, after suffering complications from a 2015 injury. Norman died in a New York hospital of septic shock and multiple organ failure related to complications from a spinal cord injury four years ago, the family said in a statement. L'Oreal celebrates female empowerment with glamorous runway show

French cosmetics brand L'Oreal Paris hosted its annual runway show on Saturday featuring an all-star cast of movie stars, singers and supermodels who embodied self-empowerment on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. Celebrities including Britain's Naomi Campbell looked on from the audience of the show, held in the inner courtyard of the neoclassical Monnaie de Paris building. Givenchy revisits the 1990s at Paris Fashion Week

The Givenchy collection for Spring/Summer 2020, unveiled as part of Paris Fashion Week, channeled the mood of Paris and New York of the 1990s, mixing romantic floral dress and distressed-look denim. Clare Waight Keller, designer at the LVMH -owned French couture house since 2017, unveiled her latest collection entitled "NY PARIS 1993" on Sunday in a minimalist space with a rap music soundtrack. Jerry Seinfeld defeats lawsuit claiming he stole 'Comedians in Cars'

Jerry Seinfeld has defeated a lawsuit claiming he stole the Netflix hit "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" from a former colleague who said he had pitched the idea for the show a decade before its debut. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Monday said Christian Charles took too long to sue, having waited six years to file his lawsuit after Seinfeld had in 2012 rejected his copyright claim. The statute of limitations was three years. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin marry for second time

Justin Bieber and his childhood sweetheart Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time on Monday at a ceremony for family and friends at a hotel resort in South Carolina. People magazine and E! News, citing sources close to the couple, said the pair exchanged vows in a religious ceremony attended by their parents and celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Usher and Baldwin's actor uncle Alec Baldwin. Chanel takes to Parisian rooftops for fashion show

Chanel paraded its models along Paris' emblematic grey zinc rooftops for its fashion show on Tuesday, in an atmospheric recreation of the city's skyline complete with a brooding sky. The French brand, known for its larger-than-life sets popularized under late designer Karl Lagerfeld, is one of the last major labels on display as Paris Fashion Week comes to a close, along with LVMH's Louis Vuitton.

