British satirist Armando Iannucci swaps political comedies for Charles Dickens in "The Personal History of David Copperfield," a comedy-drama adaptation of the literary classic in which Dev Patel leads a racially diverse cast in the Victorian-era movie. The "Lion" and "Slumdog Millionaire" actor, born in London to Indian parents, plays the lead, a role he did not think would come his way, he said at the movie's opening of the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday evening. Meghan Markle sues UK newspaper; Prince Harry attacks tabloid press

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has started legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was "unlawful". In a lengthy, emotional statement, Prince Harry said on Tuesday that the couple had taken legal action in response to what he called "bullying" by some sections of the British press. K-pop supergroup SuperM set to make Hollywood debut

K-pop supergroup SuperM, formed by seven members of different South Korean boy bands, will make their Hollywood debut this week, group members said on Wednesday. "It feels like a dream, especially because it’s with these members," one of the group, who goes by the name Taemin, told a news conference in Seoul, referring to the upcoming visit to Los Angeles. Placido Domingo resigns from LA Opera leadership

Opera singer Placido Domingo on Wednesday resigned as general director of Los Angeles Opera, saying that accusations of sexual misconduct had compromised his ability to continue in the role. "Recent accusations that have been made against me in the press have created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this Company that I so love has been compromised," Domingo said in a statement to the opera house. R&B singer R. Kelly gets May 2020 trial date in sex abuse case

Singer R. Kelly will face a May 18 trial on charges that he recruited underage girls and women to have sex with him, isolating them and controlling what they ate and when they went to the bathroom, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly set the date for next year's trial, which had been agreed on by prosecutors and Kelly's lawyers, at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn. Karel Gott, 'the Czech Sinatra,' dies at 80

Karel Gott, the top-selling Czech pop singer with a silky smooth tenor who shot to stardom under Communism and remained popular after the 1989 Velvet Revolution, has died. He was 80. Dubbed the "Sinatra of the East" by the local press while on tour in Germany in 1967, Gott was voted the nation's most popular singer 42 times. His original songs and covers of Western pop hits helped him sell tens of millions of records. A Minute With: 'The King' cast on Shakespeare and role models

Actor Timothee Chalamet plays an unwilling heir who inherits the throne in "The King", a mediaeval coming-of-age tale loosely based on William Shakespeare’s plays about Prince Hal and his transformation into England's King Henry V. The 23-year-old "Call Me by Your Name" and "Beautiful Boy" actor stars alongside Joel Edgerton, who plays Hal's hard-drinking friend and mentor Sir John Falstaff, Lily-Rose Depp, who portrays Catherine, daughter of France’s King Charles, and Ben Mendelsohn, who features as Hal's father, Henry IV. Two years on, Hollywood reflects on #MeToo changes

This week marks two years since the New York Times and the New Yorker published accounts by multiple women accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and a drive to empower women who work behind and in front of the camera. Weinstein is due to stand trial in January on charges of rape and predatory assault of two women. He denies any non-consensual sex. Japan's Kore-eda says 'The Truth' could only have been made with Deneuve

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda found the pieces magically falling into place for his film, "The Truth", even though he had to revive a long-dormant script, get renowned actress Catherine Deneuve on board and overcome a language barrier to pull it off. French actress Juliette Binoche had been urging Kore-eda, who won the Palme d'Or for "Shoplifters" at last year's Cannes film festival, to make a film with her for several years but nothing had got off the ground. Three indicted on federal drug charges in rapper Mac Miller's death

Three accused drug dealers who prosecutors say supplied rapper Mac Miller with the counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl blamed in his fatal 2018 overdose were indicted on federal drug distribution charges on Wednesday. Investigators say Miller, 26, born Malcolm James McCormick, died at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City after crushing and snorting the pills. An autopsy found he had suffered an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

