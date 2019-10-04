'Blindspotting' series based on film in works

American cable network Starz is developing a series based on the 2018 movie "Blindspotting". According to Variety, actor Jasmine Cephas Jones is set to reprise her role from the Lionsgate film.

The movie's screenwriters and stars, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, will write and executive produce the project. The potential series would be a half-hour dramedy revolving around Ashley (Jones), who was nipping at the heels of middle-class life in Oakland, California, when Miles (Casal), her longtime partner and father of their son, was suddenly put in jail.

"Blindspotting" premiered in 2018 at Sundance and earned strong critical praise.

