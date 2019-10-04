Gulzar, Shyam Benegal made members of MP's Bharat Bhavan trust

Noted poet-lyricist Gulzar and filmmaker Shyam Benegal have been made members of Madhya Pradesh government's Bharat Bhavan, a centre for interactive proximity between the verbal, visual and performing arts. While Gulzar has been nominated on the Bharat Bhavan Trust for literature, Benegal will be on it for film.

Among others who were nominated are Astad Deboo for dance, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh for visual arts, Sanjana Kapoor for drama and Ustad Bahauddin Dagar for music, a state public relations department official said on Friday. The Bharat Bhavan was inaugurated on February 13, 1982 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi..

