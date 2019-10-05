Aerosmith to receive MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year award

Legendary rock band Aerosmith will be honoured with the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award. The four-time Grammy winning band shared the news with their fans during their Las Vegas residency.

MusicCares, an organisation that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance, also made the announcement on its official website. The band will receive the award at the 30th anniversary gala of the organisation, that will take place on January 24, two days before the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Following a dinner, the American band will be honoured with a tribute concert featuring well-known musicians and other artists. "For 30 years the organisation has worked to help musicians and people in our industry with addiction recovery, healthcare and more, raising more than USD 60 million to save countless lives.

"We are beyond thrilled to celebrate this honour with MusiCares, the Recording Academy / Grammys and our music community at the 30th annual Person of the Year gala – we're gonna rock and save lives," the band said in a statement to Billboard. The previous recipients of the MusiCares honour include Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty. Aerosmith is the second band to be chosen for the honour after Fleetwood Mac.

