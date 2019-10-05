Wentworth Season 8 - Filming to start in Oct, Season 9 confirmed, Porter on The Freak’s return

Wentworth Season 8 is undeniably one of the most anticipated television series in Australia. Yes, it's true that fans are excited to learn that series will at least have one more season (Season 9). The series will continue to be on air until 2021. However, this does not mean Season 9 will mark end to Lara Radulovich and David Hannam-created Australian television drama programme. There are possibilities that the series creators opt to work on Season 10 or more.

When will Wentworth Season 8 commence filming? A recent update revealed by Business Times China suggests that the imminent season would commence filming this October. However, the exact date is yet to be announced by the original site Now to Love. This season is considered vital as it will complete 100 episodes with the airing of 20 episodes (as ordered by Foxtel).

But the vital question is yet to be answered – when fans will be able to watch Wentworth Season 8? If What's On Netflix's previous update is to be believed, the series will return with its eight season for the first time in the middle of 2020. All the previous seasons, since the series' launch in 2013, were premiered during the mid of every year.

Apart from these, fans are highly concerned on the returning of The Freak. Fucking Adelaide actress Pamela Rabe was seen playing the role of Joan Ferguson aka The Freak between Season 2 and 5 and as a special guest in Season 6 and 7. The mysterious question is haunting the avid followers – how a dead person can come back to Season 8 and she was already announced dead in Season 5?

For them, we have a satisfying answer. The series may not be supernatural, but we will remind you of the executive producer, Jo Porter who said in a media conversation that there was never any DNA confirmation to ensure that the dead body buried in the box was of Joan Ferguson's. In another way, Jo Porter gave a hint that The Freak is very much alive till date.

As said above, Wentworth Season 8 does not have an official release date. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.