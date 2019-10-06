Harry Shum Jr to play lead in 'All My Life'

"Crazy Rich Asians" actor Harry Shum Jr. will star alongside Jessica Rothe in Universal's "All My Life". Based on the life of Jenn Carter and her husband Solomon Chau, the film will be directed by Marc Meyers from a script by Todd Rosenberg.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story centers on Carter (Rothe) and Chau (Shum Jr), a young couple as they plan their wedding in the face of devastating news. The couple, who had been planning their Toronto wedding since April 2014, found out that Chau had liver cancer in December of that year. To make sure they got the wedding of their dreams, they moved the date up to April 11, 2015, and they raised more than USD 52,000 through a GoFundMe account. They were married for four months before he died.

Todd Garner and Sean Robins will produce under their Broken Road Productions banner, and Universal's Sara Scott and Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

