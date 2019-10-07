'Lost in Space' season two to premiere on December 24

The sophomore season of "Lost in Space" is set to debut on December 24, Netflix has announced. The news came as the cast and crew talked about the upcoming installment of the family adventure series during its panel at New York Comic Con on October 5, reported Variety.

It was also announced that JJ Feild has joined the cast for the new 10-episode season. The show is the re-imagining of the classic 1960's science fiction series of the same name.

It is set 30 years in the future, where colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. The Netflix Original stars Toby Stephens, Parker, Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey.

Written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, "Lost in Space" is produced by Legendary Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)