Colin Jost misses Leslie Jones after her 'SNL' departure

Comic Colin Jost says he misses Leslie Jones and thanked his "Saturday Night Live" co-star for helping him survive his first year on the late-night sketch comedy show. Jost, who used to host the popular segment 'Weekend Update' on the long-running NBC series with the "Ghostbusters" actor, took to Instagram to give her an "SNL"-style goodbye.

"I don't know if I would have survived my first year on 'Update' without Leslie. I was extremely nervous and awkward and she was extremely confident and funny and knew who she was. And she made me (and our whole show) a lot better," he wrote alongside two photos with Jones. The actor-comic said he would love to have Jones back on the show.

"Even though she has wanted to hit me in the face many times (as shown in pic #3), she has also been kind and generous and given me many birthday presents (all photos of her). And more than anything else, she's been funny. Chris Rock knew that when he recommended her to Lorne six years ago and now all of America knows it. "I miss you Leslie and I hope you come back on 'Update' anytime you want, you... scrumptious, chocolate... nope it doesn't work the other way," Jost said.

Confirming her exit from "SNL" last month, Jones thanked the network and creator Lorne Michaels for giving her an opportunity to be a part of the series. The actor originally joined the show as a writer and got noticed as a part of multiple appearances on the show's 'Weekend Update' segments.

She boarded the cast in 2014. Jones was one of the original comics who were considered to join "SNL" in December 2013 after it received heavy criticism for having a predominantly white cast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)