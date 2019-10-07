Constance Wu goes to acting classes on her days off

Constance Wu says she attends acting classes when she's not working. The "Crazy Rich Asians" star said she likes being in the company of struggling actors as it is where she feels "most free".

"I love what I do. It's more fun for me than going to a party. When I have a day off, I go to acting class. "I'm there with all the other actors who are struggling and waiting tables and trying to become actors, just because it's fun. It's where I feel most free," Wu told The Guardian newspaper.

The actor was last seen in "Hustlers" , a crime drama about New York strippers who swindle Wall Street. Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the film also stars Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Cardi B and Lizzo.

