Warner Bros.' "Joker" laughed its way to a new record at the domestic box office. Despite mounting controversy and security concerns, the R-rated comic-book movie scored $93.5 million over the weekend and now stands as the biggest October launch of all time. Those ticket sales easily crushed the benchmark previously set last year by Sony's superhero tentpole "Venom" with $80 million. 'Two Popes' filmmakers hope Pope Francis is amused

Director Fernando Meirelles is a fan of Pope Francis but says his new film, which tries to get into the head of the Argentine pontiff, also shows some of his weaknesses. "The Two Popes" is based on the story of Pope Benedict's 2013 dramatic retirement from the papacy and the ascendancy of Pope Francis and imagines some of the conversations the two men might have had. 'South Park' creators offer mocking 'apology' to China over episode

The creators of satirical animated series "South Park" issued a mocking "apology" to China after media reports that episodes of the show were no longer available on some Chinese websites. The "Band in China" episode released on Oct. 2 critiqued China's policies on free speech as well as the efforts of Hollywood to shape its movie and television content in recent years to avoid angering censors in the vast Chinese market.

