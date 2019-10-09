Lifestyle Delights Customers With 'Dil Se Diwali' - A Heart-warming Video That Captures the Splendour of the Festivities

Celebrating the unique spirit of Diwali, Lifestyle has announced its festive campaign 'Dil Se Diwali'. Capturing the essence of the campaign, Lifestyle has launched an exclusive video that showcases the unique blend of various precious moments that everyone enjoys as they celebrate different kinds of Diwali. With the expression 'Dil Se Diwali', Lifestyle endeavours to capture the essence of the festival and make each moment special with the best of festive fashion.

According to Mr. Srinivas Rao, Sr. Vice-President, Marketing, Lifestyle, "The 'Dil Se Diwali' film is a celebration of the different micro-moments of joy and heartfelt warmth that one associates with this festival and the season. We wanted to create something that makes the audience smile and usher in the festive mood. The 'Dil Se Diwali' film, with its melodious original soundtrack and affecting storyline, will remind everyone of their favourite Diwali moments. Our Diwali Collection has been designed and curated keeping in mind the occasions that Diwali brings forth and will ensure that one is always dressed to stand out in these festive moments."

Priya Shivakumar, National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India commented on the film, saying, "Finding your way back to family, letting your hair down with friends, cheating on that diet while you gorge on the sweets, dancing your heart out, dressing up and bringing on the compliments...why should Diwali only be one, when we have many Diwalis to celebrate. Presenting 'The Festival of Lights' in many different ways that light up your heart, this film urges you to celebrate #DilSeDiwali making this your kind of Diwali. We wanted to create a story that sparks a conversation and this film invites you to add newness, excitement and possibilities to your Diwali by celebrating it your way. The cool new lingo around the many Diwalis brings in youthful energy and vibe to the festival, inviting you to make your own Diwali, dil se."

Lifestyle has left no stones unturned to make this Diwali grand for its customers. The video showcases attractive ensembles, opulent décor and a curated collection that is perfect for the festive season. The 'Dil Se Diwali' video, pleasingly highlights the high-fashion, festive offerings that Lifestyle has for its consumers and reaffirms that Lifestyle is set to indulge consumers this Diwali like never before.

The all new festive collection by Lifestyle comprises trendy apparel and accessories that are handpicked keeping Diwali in mind. Accents of bright colours such as yellows, reds, greens & golds; Zari & sequin embroideries; intricate gold foil detailing; shararas; co-ordinates; crop-tops and contemporary silhouettes among others are some of the key trends available at Lifestyle Stores, that truly captures the vibe of the festive season.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQgprSiO5j8

Creative team information:

National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India - Priya Shivakumar

Actress - Sanjana Sanghi

Actor - Aashim Gulati

Composer - Subhajit Mukherjee

Creative agency - Wunderman Thompson

Director - Afshan Hussain Shaikh

Senior Creative Director & AVP - Ajay Menon

