Reboot of 'Friends' would ruin it: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston believes a reboot of her beloved sitcom, "Friends" , would "ruin" the show. Aniston portrayed Rachel Green on the show, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

She starred alongside Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. Appearing on "The Howard Stern Show", Aniston discussed her reunion with the rest of the cast at Cox's house for dinner.

"We just had dinner this week, the whole gang. We all happened to have a window of time so we all got together... We just laughed a lot," she said. Aniston added that they all miss the show, which ran for 10 years from 1994 to 2004.

Addressing the rumours about the reboot, she said, "I honestly think we would love it. There's an idea that if there's a reboot of the show it won't even be close to as good as what it was, so why do it? It would ruin it."

