This Is Us Season 4 Episode 4: Big episode for Randall, Beth and their family

The third episode of This Is Us Season 4 titled "Unhinged" came to be very cheerful both for the Pearsons and the fans. Kate and Toby were seen getting along again, Kevin, Nicky, and Cassidy laughing together like crazy. Randall was also seen standing up for Jae-won (although it is to be seen how well that turns out for the councilman).

Randall fires Berniece in the 3rd episode when she "disrespects" him and suggests that he should fire Jae-won. It was a great moment as far as their friendship is concerned but many fans have doubts about how well it turns out for the councilman. But knowing Randall, he always figures out ways to get things done and Beth being on his side is just topping on the cake.

In This Is Us Season 4 Episode 4 titled "Flip A Coin" we will probably see a lot of Randall, Beth, and their family. In the promo, Beth's mom Carol gets to know about her awkward date with Randall when Rebecca visits his son. There is another scene where Randall and Carol get into an argument over Beth's dance studio. Randall is seen saying, "Don't tell me what I can and can't do Carol," when she says that they are going to reschedule (probably the launch event of Beth's studio).

In the flashbacks, Carol is seen saying to Beth that "its probably for the best" that her date with Randall didn't work out. This will probably be the time when she stands up to her mom for Randall (we know they are married).

It might also be a big episode for their kids, especially Deja and Tess. While Deja figures out how she would react to Malik having a daughter. Tess, on the other hand, is trying to figure out how to express herself being a lesbian. Both of them did have a small moment in the 3rd episode of This Is Us Season 4, their problems definitely deserve more screentime.