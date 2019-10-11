International Development News
Development News Edition
Lauren Conrad, husband William Tell announce arrival of second child

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 11-10-2019 14:58 IST
Lauren Conrad, husband William Tell announce arrival of second child

"The Hills" alum Lauren Conrad has welcomed her second child with husband William Tell. The 33-year-old TV personality took to Instagram to share the news and also revealed the name of her baby boy.

"Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived," Conrad wrote. Conrad and her lawyer husband, 39, welcomed their first child, son Liam James, in July, 2017.

The couple got married in 2014 after dating for over two years.

COUNTRY : India
