HBO to air mental health disclaimers before 'Euphoria', 'Barry' and others

HBO has decided to flash mental health disclaimer before 14 shows, including the controversial teen drama "Euphoria" and Bill Hader-starrer's dark comedy "Barry". According to Variety, the network has partnered with the National Alliance of Mental Health (NAMI) to create the warnings, which are based off the channel's "The following program is rated..." disclaimers that already appear before some shows.

HBO's decision came on World Mental Health Day, which was observed on Thursday. It is in line with its new initiative "It's OK," which aims to end the stigma around mental illness and start meaningful conversations about the importance of mental health. The list of shows that will contain the new disclaimers also includes cult hit "The Sopranos" and Lena Dunham's "Girls" .

"HBO has always been at the forefront of telling stories featuring complex characters, some of whom deal with mental illness, from 'The Sopranos' to 'Euphoria', encouraging more conversation around the different facets of mental health," said Jason Mulderig, vice president of brand & product marketing at HBO. "We are not saying 'viewer discretion is advised.' We are saying 'viewer conversation is encouraged'," he added.

Another feature of "It's Ok" initiative is a short form content series, titled "Doctor Commentaries". It will include conversations on relevant scenes from HBO shows that focus on mental health illnesses, starting with scenes from the Lena Dunham show "Girls" . The show will be presented by Dr. Ali Mattu, a clinical psychologist, and mental health advocate.

