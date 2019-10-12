Peaky Blinders Season 6 release time, Know why Season 7 is confirmed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official premiere date but we have good idea when to expect the new episodes. Based on the fact that Season 3 premiered in May 2016, Season 4 in November 2017 and Season 5 in August 2019, we can assume that Season 6 will be premiered during the mid of 2020.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is not officially renewed but there are all positive signs in favor of its returning. During the premiere of Season 5, the series' creator-cum-writer Steven Knight revealed that he had a plan to produce two more seasons, according to Deadline. In other words, Peaky Blinders Season 7 is also virtually confirmed.

"I'm planning to keep the story going until the first air raid siren of the Second World War. Then it will be a true story of a family between the wars. That will involve season 6 and season 7. I'm pretty close to completing season 6 in terms of scripts, and then we'll shoot that, and then I will embark on season 7. And then, if the energy is still continuing to grow, and the feeling around the world is still so positive, then we'll think about how the story can continue in other forms," Knight said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will see the returning of Oswald Mosley (played by Sam Claflin). The Season 5 ended Thomas Shelby aka Tommy (Cillian Murphy) who appeared to have lost his mind and was on the verge of annihilating himself after being betrayed during his failed assassination attempt on Oswald.

The upcoming season will surely pick up from where it ended with the cliffhanger in Season 5. It will pick up where it left off with Murphy's character Tommy including Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray and Helen McCrory as Polly Gray.

Apart from Cillian Murphy (who plays the role of Thomas Shelby aka Tommy), Charlie Murphy will return as Jessie Eden, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, Natasha O'Keeffe as Lizzie Stark, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby and Jordan Bolger as Isaiah.