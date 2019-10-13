Ryan Murphy announces son Ford is cancer-free

Writer-director Ryan Murphy has announced that his five-year-old son Ford is "cancer-free". The "American Horror Story" creator made the revelation during Variety's Power of Women event.

"Three years ago my beautiful son Ford went for a standard typical 18-month exam," Murphy said. He was presenting an award to Disney-ABC executive Dana Walden, who was being honored for her work with the UCLA Jonson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Fortunately, during the check-up, "Ford coughed at the exact right moment" as his physician was performing an abdominal exam, the writer said. "He sat up, she was able to press her fingers in a bit deeper, Her eyes widened. Something was not right. From that moment came a day of terror and scans," he said, adding that the doctors found Ford had neuroblastoma.

"My baby had a tumour the size of a tennis ball at 18 months growing behind his abdominal wall. And the doctor said this was bad," Murphy added. After he learnt about his son's diagnosis, Murphy reached out to Walden, who is godmother to both his children. He also has six-year-old Logan with husband, photographer David Miller.

"Ford went through a six-hour surgery and years of intense exams which required hours and hours of anesthesia. I cannot express to you in this room how difficult this was on him, how difficult this was for our family. "I am so proud to proclaim that he is cancer-free," he said.

Talking about his experience, Murphy emphasized "this is a disease that touches us all". "We must help and we must be prepared and we must be proactive. There is now a wing dedicated under Ford's name that specialises in helping children without our resources Children without a champion like we had in Dana Walden," he added.

Last year, Murphy's family made a USD 10 million donation to the Children's Hospital, where Ford received treatment. The writer first revealed his son's diagnosis last October, shortly after Ford turned four.

