Shah Rukh Khan gets 39 million followers on Twitter, urges them to 'keep positivity multiplying'

As Shah Rukh Khan surpasses 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan with 39 million followers on Twitter, the actor has thanked his fans for the love, asking them to "keep the positivity multiplying." "Keep the love flowing. Keep the positivity multiplying. Keep yourself Happy...always. Everything is as beautiful as you want to see it. Love you all," King Khan tweeted.

This comes a day after #SRK39MILLION became a twitter trend as the 'Ra.One' actor registered his name as the most followed Indian celebrity. Amitabh Bachchan has 38.8 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Interestingly, a few days back, the 'Raees' star conducted a #AskSRK session on Twitter wherein fans questioned him about a number of things including his absence from Bollywood for long. On Saturday, the actor also shared a picture of him with Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme, the three participated at the Joy Forum 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

As per the media reports, Shah Rukh Khan also met 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Jason Momoa at the star-studded event. Other than this, the actor revealed the trailer of his appearance in a special episode with popular American TV host David Letterman.

He will be appearing as Letterman's next guest on his popular Netflix talk show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'. The actor was last seen in the film 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma. Since then, he has not announced any new projects. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi now has over 30-mn followers on Instagram

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)