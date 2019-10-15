Zoe Kravitz to star as Catwoman in 'The Batman'

Actor Zoe Kravitz has landed the part of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Matt Reeves' upcoming DC superhero project "The Batman". The 30-year-old actor, best known for "Big Little Lies", "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Fantastic Beasts" series, beat out the likes of Zazie Beetz, Eiza Gonzalez and Alicia Vikander to bag the coveted role, reported Variety.

Robert Pattinson is toplining the cast as the popular DC Comics superhero, with actor Jeffrey Wright set to portray his ally, Commissioner Gordon. Before Kravitz, the antiheroine and sometime love interest of the Caped Crusader has been portrayed by Michelle Pfeiffer ("Batman Returns", 1992) , Halle Berry ("Catwoman", 2004) and Anne Hathaway ("The Dark Knight Rises", 2012).

The film is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman villains. Reeves is directing the Warner Bros/DC film from his own script. He is also attached to produce with Dylan Clark.

"The Batman" will hit the theatres on June 25, 2021.

