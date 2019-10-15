Turning author a childhood dream, feel amazing: Rachel Goenka

Fascination for Indian sweets and a desire to represent their versatility led Rachel Goenka to write her debut book "Adventures with Mithai". The book features 50 original recipes of Indian classics with a modern twist, with desserts including a chocolate barfi-flavoured cheesecake to a dark chocolate mousse with black rice pudding.

"It's absolutely exhilarating, amazing to be an author. It's something I dreamt about doing since I was 10 years old," Rachel told PTI at the launch of her book. Founder-CEO of The Chocolate Spoon Company, Rachel attended The Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland and specialised in patisserie at Le Cordon Bleu, London.

"It's a book that hasn't been done before globally a desert book like this so I'mreally proud I could contribute in someway to hopefully making India proud," she added. The event saw a packed house with close friends and family members of Rachel joining in the celebration, including people from the film industry, like Madhu Chopra, Neeta Lulla, Nishka Lulla, Tanisha Mukherjee and singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani.

Rachel said she wanted to show "how versatile mithai was and hopefully through my book people can see that as well." "I took two months to put the book together but I've been working on the concept for seven years. I had a series of sleepless nights because sometimes ideas would come to me suddenly in the middle of the night," she said. "I want to thank my editor, photographer and food stylist without whom the book wouldn't look the way it did," she said, adding that she now planned to write more.

