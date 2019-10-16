REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/

Turkey pushes offensive in Syria, despite sanctions and calls to stop MANBIJ, Syria - Turkey pressed ahead with its offensive in northern Syria on Tuesday despite U.S. sanctions and growing calls for it to stop, while Syria’s Russia-backed army moved on the key city of Manbij that was abandoned by U.S. forces.

SPAIN-POLITICS-CATALONIA/ Clashes erupt in Barcelona as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders

BARCELONA - Clashes between protesters and police erupted late on Tuesday in Barcelona, in a second day of rallies against the jailing of nine Catalan separatists by the Supreme Court over their role in a failed bid to break away from Spain in 2017. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Trump lawyer Giuliani will not cooperate in U.S. House impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani will not cooperate with a U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry that is scrutinizing his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a Trump political rival, Giuliani’s lawyer said on Tuesday. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-BATTLEGROUND/

Americans divided: Neighbors turn enemies over Trump in swing-vote Michigan suburbs LIVONIA, Mich. - At first glance, Cavell Street in Livonia, Michigan, looks tranquil enough - until the subject of the Democratic-led impeachment probe of President Donald Trump comes up.

BUSINESS USA-AUTOS-LABOR/

GM, union close to deal to end month-long UAW strike: sources WASHINGTON - General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers union were near a deal on Tuesday to end a 30-day strike that has cost the automaker about $2 billion after Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss took part in contract talks, according to two people briefed on the matter.

USA-BANKS-RESULTS/ Big banks say U.S. consumers sturdy as businesses quiver with growth fears

NEW YORK - Quarterly results from four of the largest U.S. banks on Tuesday showed that American consumers are helping to prop up the economy, even as recession fears have led businesses to pull back on spending and borrowing. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CUBA-GOODING-JR/ Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to pinching woman's buttocks in club

NEW YORK - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to pinching a woman’s buttocks in a nightclub last October, four months after he was charged with groping a woman in a separate incident. USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING/

Actress Felicity Huffman reports to prison for part in U.S. college scandal “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman reported to a federal prison in California on Tuesday to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her role in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating scandal.

SPORTS SOCCER-EURO-BGR-ENG/

Bulgarian soccer chief quits after racist chants mar England game SOFIA - Bulgarian soccer chief Borislav Mihaylov resigned on Tuesday after fans taunted England's black players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia, prompting match officials to halt the game twice.

CHINA-BASKETBALL/NBA-LEBRON LeBron draws social media ire over comments on Rockets GM's Hong Kong tweet

LeBron James sparked anger on social media on Tuesday after the Los Angeles Lakers star suggested that Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey "wasn't educated" when he sent a tweet in support of protesters in Hong Kong earlier this month. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-MALEFICENT MISTRESS OF EVIL (TV)

"It was exciting to play those scenes together": Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning on filming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Hollywood actresses Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning talk about making the film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' together.

15 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT JAPAN-EMPEROR/ENTHRONEMENT (PIX) (TV)

FACTBOX-Regalia and numbers of Japanese emperor's enthronement New Japanese Emperor Naruhito is set to be enthroned next week in a centuries-old ceremony attended by some 2,500 people, including heads of state and other dignitaries from nearly 200 countries. This Factbox story lays out some facts about the grand ceremony, and is accompanied by a TV edit on the enthronment ceremonies of previous Emperors Akihito and Hirohito.

16 Oct JAPAN-EMPEROR/PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

Profile of new Japan Emperor Naruhito ahead of his enthronement Profile of new Japan Emperor Naruhito ahead of his enthronement on Oct. 22.

16 Oct BRITAIN-ROYALS/PAKISTAN (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan from October 14-18 in a trip that will take them to Islamabad, Lahore and parts of the country's north, and will focus on climate change, access to education and security.

16 Oct USA-METOO/INTIMACY (PIX) (TV)

Wanted: Intimacy coordinator. Hollywood's fastest growing job Two years after a sexual harassment scandal roiled Hollywood, one of the fastest growing job in the entertainment industry is that of the intimacy director. Fueled by the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, demand is soaring for the services of intimacy directors or coordinators who help choreograph TV and movie scenes involving sex or nudity and ensure that actors are not exploited or made to feel uncomfortable.

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong leader set to deliver policy address

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam is set to give her third policy address at the Legislative Council, Immediately after her speech, Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu will make an announcement to officially withdraw the extradition bill, which has sparked nearly four months of sometimes violent protests in the Chinese-ruled city. 16 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

USA-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV) Trump hosts Italian President Mattarella at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Italian President Sergio Mattarella at White House. 16 Oct

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) After the Ohio debate, candidates return to the trail

Candidates return to campaigning on Oct. 16 after their fourth debate of the 2020 presidential cycle. 16 Oct

GERMANY-POLITICS/KRAMP-KARRENBAUER (PIX) Doubts grow over Merkel's heir-apparent as German chancellor

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor seemed clear when she replaced her as leader of the governing Christian Democrats (CDU) last December. Ten months later, members of her own party are asking whether she is the right person to lead the European Union's most influential country. 16 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HUNGARY-POLITICS/BUDAPEST (PIX) (TV) Newly elected Budapest mayor holds news conference

New Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony host a news conference after Hungary's opposition ousted ruling-party incumbent Mayor Istvan Tarlos, exposing cracks in the system of premier Viktor Orban. 16 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

LATVIA-UKRAINE/ (PIX) (TV) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to visit Latvia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Latvia and meets with the Latvian President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and the Speaker of the parliament, Inara Murniece. They are to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, European Union issues and the Three Seas Initiative. 16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOZAMBIQUE-USA/TRIAL Opening statements in U.S. trial linked to Mozambique loan scandal

Opening statements are expected in the U.S. fraud trial of Jean Boustani, an executive of Privinvest, a company at the center of the scandal over Mozambique's secret loan guarantees. The case is before U.S. District Judge William Kuntz in Brooklyn. 16 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

IMF-WORLDBANK/CARNEY Mark Carney speaks at IMF event on Fintech panel

Mark Carney speaks at IMF event on Fintech panel also featuring Facebook Libra's David Marcus. Will report on merit. 16 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS VILMORIN-SEEDS/

French seed maker Vilmorin press conference after FY results Vilmorin is one of the world's largest suppliers of seeds for field crops and vegetables. Press conference follows full-year results statement the previous day. Focus on agricultural market trends and impact of trade tensions.

16 Oct EUROPE-ELECTRIC/SUMMIT

Energy executives speak at inaugural Europe electrification summit The inaugural Electrification Europe Summit—hosted by the U.S.-based Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and EDF. Speakers include EDF's CEO Jean-Bernard Levy and IEA head Fatih Birol, Jeff Lyash, President and CEO of Tennessee Valley Authority, and Pedro Pizarro, CEO of Edison International.

16 Oct AUSTRIA-WINE/ (PIX) (TV)

Warming climate puts Austria's most famous wine at risk One of Austria's foremost wine-growing regions, which helped place the environmentalist Greens on the threshold of power in elections last month, has one demand for the new government: save the country's most famous drop. A rapidly heating climate threatens Austria's most famous wine, the Gruener Veltliner, which helped put the Alpine country back on the map after a scandal over products adulterated with antifreeze nearly ruined the industry three decades ago.

16 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT MEXICO-STARTUPS/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Undercover entrepreneurs: fearful Mexican tech startups shun spotlight In Mexico's burgeoning startup scene, publicity is the last thing many entrepreneurs want. Unlike their P.R.-hungry Silicon Valley counterparts, the Mexican businessmen often decline media interviews, avoid public announcements and suppress details of financial success.

16 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans participates in moderated q&a Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before a Greater Peoria Economic Development Council event, in Peoria, Ill.

16 Oct 10:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

Also Read: US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)