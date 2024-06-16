Delhi Water Crisis Escalates Amid Accusations and Vandalism

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Water Minister Atishi has accused former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri of leading an assault on a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office in Chhatarpur, intensifying the ongoing conflict between the AAP and BJP. At a press conference, Atishi claimed the attack is part of a broader conspiracy to disrupt Delhi's water supply, a charge she substantiated with footage showing individuals wearing BJP insignia vandalizing the DJB office.

Bidhuri, denying the allegations, asserted that Atishi's charges are a ploy to distract from the Kejriwal government's failure to supply adequate water amid a severe heat wave. He stated, "It is an AAP strategy. When their corruption is exposed, they cry that the BJP is toppling their government." Atishi, however, pointed to a series of events, such as the disruption of water supplies from the BJP-ruled Haryana government and targeted pipeline damage, as evidence of the conspiracy.

The conflict underscores deep political divisions as Delhi's residents face acute water shortages. Atishi's accusations include the BJP damaging key water pipelines, effectively halting water supply in parts of south Delhi. The situation raises crucial questions about political accountability and governance in the national capital.

