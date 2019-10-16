Kevin Feige promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Marvel

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is now the chief creative officer at the company with his new role putting him at the centre of Marvel's storytelling and content creation platforms. Feige will report to Disney's chief creative officer Alan Horn as well as co-chairman Alan Bergman, reported Deadline.

His promotion comes just ahead of the launch of Disney+, Disney's streaming service and now Feige will oversee Marvel TV and animation generator Marvel Family Entertainment as well. Feige was present at the D23 to unveil Marvel's series contributions to Disney+ that includes "The Falcon and Winter Soldier", "Loki" , "She-Hulk", "Moon Knight", "Hawkeye", "What If?" and "WandaVision".

The studio has already started work on the next phase of its superhero film franchise launches. Feige is considered the force behind the decade-long success of superhero franchises, which had a global gross of USD 26.8 billion. He produced box office champion "Avengers: Endgame" this year, "Captain Marvel" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

Feige is also set to produce and develop a "Star Wars" film under Lucasfilm's Kathy Kennedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)