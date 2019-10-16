'Hostages' renewed for second season

The Indian adaptation of popular Israeli crime thriller "Hostages" has been renewed for a second run, the makers announced on Wednesday. The web series, produced for Applause Entertainment by Banijay Asia, is directed by Sudhir Mishra.

The first season of the show, starring Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy in the lead, started streaming on Hotstar Special in May. Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said the team is looking forward to its sophomore season.

"'Hostages' as a show had fine performances, an exceptional director with a gripping and crisp narrative and that's what the audiences applauded. "We had a fantastic first season of our association with Armoza and streaming partner, Hotstar, and are thrilled to begin work on the second season," Nair said in a statement.

The first season also featured Parvin Dabas, Dalip Tahil, Surya Sharma and Anangsha Biswas in key roles.

