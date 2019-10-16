Dave Annable and Odette announce split

Actor couple Dave Annable and Odette have called it quits after nine years of marriage. The duo, who share four-year-old daughter Charlie, announced their separation and requested for privacy.

"It's with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time. "Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family's privacy at this time," they said in a statement to People magazine.

Dave and Odette got married in October 2010, after meeting on the sets of the show "Brothers & Sisters".

