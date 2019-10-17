International Development News
Good chance of a Brexit deal but not done yet -UK culture minister

Reuters London
Updated: 17-10-2019 03:41 IST
There is a good chance that Britain and the European Union can strike a Brexit deal but it has not been done yet, British culture minister Nicky Morgan said on Wednesday.

"I think there is a good chance of there being a deal," Morgan said in an interview on ITV's Peston show.

"Nothing (has been) agreed or announced yet, and of course there is a chance that actually a deal is not agreed. So I think we have to wait."

