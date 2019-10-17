Joey King to star in limited series 'A Spark Of Light'

International Development News
Joey King is set to headline "A Spark Of Light", a limited series, based on Jodi Picoult's bestselling novel of the same name. The project is set up at Sony Pictures TV which has acquired the rights to the book for producer Doug Robinson's studio-based DRP banner, reported Deadline.

The plot is set at a woman's reproductive health services clinic. It follows Hugh McElroy, a police hostage negotiator, who arrives at the scene just as she gets a text that his 17-year-old daughter, Wren (King), is inside the clinic.

She is joined there by a nurse, a wounded woman, a doctor, a pro-life protester-tuned-patient, a young woman who has come to terminate her pregnancy, as well as the disturbed gunman himself, vowing to be heard. King recently earned an Emmy nomination for "The Act", another limited series.

