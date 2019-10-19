Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga call it quits!

It is done for actor-comedian Jim Carrey and girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga as the couple has finally called it quits! The two who played each other's love interest in 'Kidding' parted ways earlier this year, learned E! News.

Carrey and Gonzaga's love dates back to January when they shared screen space in the American drama series. A few weeks later, the couple debuted on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where their show 'Kidding' was nominated for Best Television Series--Musical or Comedy.

The 57-year-old was also nominated for his role as Jeff in the show. Their dating became more evident when Gonzaga posted an adorable photo of the two together on Instagram.

"Most partial to this talented nominee," she had written in the caption. Besides 'Kidding', they have also worked on other shows including 'I'm Dying Up Here' in which Gonzaga had a guest appearance and Carrey was the executive producer.

The 'Dumb and Dumber' actor had previously dated his co-star Lauren Holly and tied the knot with her in 1996. However, their marriage came to an end just ten months later. His relationship history also includes Renee Zellweger, Jenny McCarthy and late Cathriona White.

Carrey is a father to 31-year-old Jane whom he had with his first wife Melissa Womer. (ANI)

