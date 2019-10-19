After 'entire body' X-ray, Lady Gaga reassured she's fine

Days after she fell off the stage, pop icon Lady Gaga reassured fans that she is doing fine. The singer suffered a nasty fall while performing at her Las Vegas show 'Enigma' on Thursday night and a day later, she took to Instagram to share her progress.

Gaga had to go through a full-body X-ray but ensured that all of her bones were safe and intact. "When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body..." she captioned a picture of the X-ray of her hand, in which she held up the "OK" gesture.

The 33-year-old even took reference from her 2008 song to add to the caption. "Just Dance. Gonna be ok," she added.

The 'Shallow' crooner was performing at the sold-out show when she dropped off the Park MGM's Park Theater stage and landed in the pit of the audience on her back. A male fan who held the singer during the fall was also invited to the stage by Gaga. She greeted him with a hug after he was pulled from the audience.

A video shared on social media of the incident features Gaga uttering "Everything's okay. Everything's okay," from the pit. "The only thing that's not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!" she added.

On the work front, 'A Star is Born' actor is all set to re-release her studio album 'Artpop' after removing R Kelly's song from it. Gaga isn't the only one taking down her collaboration with the disgraced singer. Chance the Rapper also removed 'Somewhere in Paradise' from streaming platforms after the release of 'Surviving R. Kelly', a docuseries focused on the women that suffered alleged sexual, mental and physical abuse at the hands of Kelly.

Kelly has been accused of sexual abuse and misconduct by multiple women over the past two decades. However, the accusations against the 52-year-old singer resurfaced in the wake of the recent documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly' that chronicles allegations of abuse, predatory behaviour, and paedophilia against him. (ANI)

